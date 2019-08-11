Castro, Mahtook lift Toledo over Pawtucket 6-4

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Willi Castro homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 6-4 on Sunday.

Mikie Mahtook homered, doubled and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Toledo.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Pawtucket tied it up when Bobby Dalbec hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rusney Castillo.

After Toledo added a run in the second when Mahtook scored on a wild pitch, the Mud Hens added to their lead in the third inning when Mahtook hit a two-run home run.

The Mud Hens later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Castro scored on a home run in the fifth before coming home on a double in the seventh.

Pawtucket saw its comeback attempt come up short after Juan Centeno hit an RBI double, bringing home Josh Ockimey in the ninth inning to cut the Toledo lead to 6-4.

Starter Beau Burrows (2-5) got the win while Colten Brewer (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Jantzen Witte homered and doubled for the Red Sox.