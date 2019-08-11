Pazos’ double leads West Virginia to 6-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Manny Pazos hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 6-1 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Sunday.

The double by Pazos capped a three-run inning and gave the Power a 4-1 lead after Mike Salvatore hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Julio Rodriguez doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for West Virginia.

West Virginia right-hander Josias De Los Santos (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Francisco Morales (1-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 10-4 against Lakewood this season.