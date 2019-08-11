Refsnyder leads Louisville to 5-2 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Rob Refsnyder homered and had two hits as the Louisville Bats topped the Rochester Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday.

After four scoreless innings, Louisville got on the board in the top of the fifth when Jose Siri scored on a groundout.

After Louisville added two runs in the sixth, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ivan De Jesus hit an RBI single, scoring Mike Miller.

The Bats later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Refsnyder hit a solo home run, while Narciso Crook hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Starter Keury Mella (8-11) got the win while Sam Clay (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the Red Wings, Ramon Flores doubled and singled.