Severino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 5-4 win over Beloit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Yunior Severino hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

The single by Severino came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Kernels a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Albee Weiss hit an RBI single, bringing home Severino.

Beloit cut the deficit to one after Nick Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning and Lester Madden scored on a groundout in the ninth.

Brian Rapp (4-1) got the win in relief while Brandon Withers (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Marcos Brito doubled and singled for the Snappers.

Cedar Rapids improved to 8-3 against Beloit this season.