Numata, Eaves lead Erie to 3-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Chace Numata hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Kody Eaves homered as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 on Saturday.

The SeaWolves tied the game 2-2 when Eaves hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Zac Houston (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Corey Copping (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Erie improved to 4-1 against New Hampshire this season.