Avila’s single leads Mexico to 5-2 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 5-2 win over the Pericos de Puebla in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Avila came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Japhet Amador scored on an error.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the sixth when Armando Araiza hit a solo home run.

Mexico right-hander Patrick Johnson (9-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Lara (5-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Pericos, Daniel Sanchez reached base three times.