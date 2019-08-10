Reyes, Rafaela carry GCL Red Sox to 2-0 win over GCL Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Ceddanne Rafaela homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Gregorio Reyes allowed just four hits over five innings as the GCL Red Sox defeated the GCL Twins 2-0 on Saturday. The GCL Twins saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Reyes (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two.

GCL Red Sox scored its runs on a solo home run and an RBI single by Rafaela.

Stephen Gonsalves (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Gulf Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Twins were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the GCL Red Sox's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.