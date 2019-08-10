Colmenares’ sacrifice fly leads DSL Nationals over DSL Angels in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Jose Colmenares hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Nationals to a 4-2 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

Addiel Matias scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, DSL Nationals added an insurance run when Ivan Murzi scored on a sacrifice fly by Yoander Rivero.

Daniel Marte was a double short of the cycle, driving in two runs in the win.

Kevin Rodriguez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Samuel Perez (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.