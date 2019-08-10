Other Sports
Soto hits grand slam, leads Albuquerque over San Antonio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Elliot Soto and Sam Hilliard connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to an 11-10 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday.
Soto hit a grand slam before Hilliard hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the Isotopes an 11-5 lead.
San Antonio cut the deficit to 11-10 behind a two-run home run by Jake Hager in the ninth inning.
Starter Tim Melville (9-5) got the win while Angel Perdomo (3-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
In the losing effort, Nate Orf, David Freitas and Hager each had three hits for San Antonio.
Comments