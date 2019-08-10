King’s single leads Visalia to 8-3 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Alex King hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to an 8-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday.

The single by King, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 2-0 lead before Eduardo Diaz hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 5-1, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the third inning when Ryan Vilade hit a solo home run.

The Rawhide later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI double, while Luis Alejandro Basabe scored on an error in the ninth.

Visalia right-hander Justin Lewis (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Colten Schmidt (1-3) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.

For the JetHawks, Vilade homered and singled twice. Austin Bernard homered and singled.

With the win, Visalia improved to 8-3 against Lancaster this season.