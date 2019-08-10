Santos’ run leads AZL D-backs to 8-3 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Oscar Santos scored when Angelo Altavilla was hit with a pitch in the third inning, leading the AZL D-backs to an 8-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Saturday.

The hit batsman came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL D-backs a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Marshawn Taylor scored on a single and Ismael Jaime scored when a runner was thrown out and Leodany Perez scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL D-backs later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Altavilla hit an RBI single, while Jose Curpa hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Rafael Jimenez in the fifth.

Jonathan Stroman (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Jeisson Cabrera (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Dodgers Mota, Imanol Vargas homered and singled.