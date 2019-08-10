Other Sports
Miranda hits walk-off homer, Laguna beats Saltillo 9-8
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- David Miranda hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 9-8 on Friday.
The home run by Miranda capped an improbable comeback for the Algodoneros, who scored five runs in the inning for the win. Missael Rivera hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.
After Saltillo's Rainel Rosario hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, Laguna cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the inning when Roger Bernadina hit a two-run single.
Luis Gamez (2-0) got the win in relief while Rafael Martin (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
In the losing effort, Saltillo got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Henry Urrutia homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.
