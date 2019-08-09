White leads Arkansas to 8-1 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Evan White hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 8-1 on Friday.

White hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth, both off Tommy Parsons. Kyle Lewis hit two solo homers in the win.

Arkansas starter Ricardo Sanchez (8-8) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Parsons (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings.