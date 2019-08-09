Laureano’s double leads Lynchburg over Potomac in 10 innings

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jonathan Laureano hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 6-4 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

Cody Farhat scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Laureano. Later in the inning, Lynchburg added insurance runs when Steven Kwan hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Freeman.

In the bottom of the inning, Potomac scored on a single by Osvaldo Abreu that brought home Omar Meregildo. However, the rally ended when Yapson Gomez got Aldrem Corredor to ground out to end the game.

Kwan tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Mitch Reeves doubled and singled twice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gomez (1-4) got the win in relief while Jacob Howell (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.