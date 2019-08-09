Mora’s double leads DSL Cubs1 to 10-9 win over DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Juan Mora hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to a 10-9 win over the DSL Indians on Friday.

The double by Mora capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Cubs1 a 10-8 lead after Yohendrick Pinango scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, DSL Indians cut into the lead on a single by Nehemias Celesten that scored Derian Perez.

Johan Lopez (3-0) got the win in relief while Heylin Taveras (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Stranding 15 men on base, the DSL Indians did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Junior Sanquintin homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the DSL Indians. Robinson Ramos doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, DSL Cubs1 improved to 6-3 against DSL Indians this season.