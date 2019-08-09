Roberto scores winning run, DSL Twins beats DSL Orioles2 4-3 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Yelinson Pena hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Nelson Roberto with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Twins defeated the DSL Orioles2 4-3 on Friday.

Roberto scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Alexander Pena and then went to third on a single by A. Pena.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Anyelo Reyes hit an RBI single, driving in Ricardo Castro.

Reliever Luciano De La Cruz (5-3) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked one. Darlin Alcantara (0-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

A. Pena doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.