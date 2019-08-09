Torres’ sacrifice leads DSL Reds to 11-7 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Esmil Torres drove in Wilmer Alcantara and Junior Tamares with a sacrifice hit in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Reds to an 11-7 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Friday.

The sacrifice hit by Torres started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Reds a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Darlin Guzman and Junior Melo hit RBI singles.

The DSL Reds later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, W. Alcantara hit a solo home run, while Tamares drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Melo in the eighth.

Eddy Alcantara (3-1) got the win in relief while Gerardo Santana (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Amell Brazoban doubled and singled twice for the DSL Blue Jays.