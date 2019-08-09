Appleton leads GCL Tigers West to 1-0 win over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Appleton allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the GCL Tigers West over the GCL Tigers East in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Appleton (4-1) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After hitting a triple with two outs, Matthew Jarecki scored on a double by Jimmy Kerr.

Gerson Moreno (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Tigers East were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the GCL Tigers West's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

GCL Tigers West improved to 5-2 against GCL Tigers East this season.