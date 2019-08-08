Whalen’s homer leads Bowling Green to 9-6 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Seaver Whalen hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-6 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday.

The home run by Whalen scored Jonathan Aranda to tie the game 4-4.

The Hot Rods took the lead for good in the sixth when Roberto Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Jordan Qsar.

Miller Hogan (4-3) got the win in relief while Jose Vasquez (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Riley Greene homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Whitecaps.

Bowling Green improved to 11-2 against West Michigan this season.