Churlin leads Beloit over Peoria 6-3

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Anthony Churlin had three hits and scored two runs as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Peoria Chiefs 6-3 on Thursday.

Down 1-0, the Snappers took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Devin Foyle hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Nick Osborne en route to the three-run lead.

The Snappers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Max Schuemann hit an RBI single, while Skyler Weber hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Beloit right-hander Reid Birlingmair (5-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dalton Roach (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.