Ferreiro’s single leads Laguna to 6-5 win over Monterrey

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 6-5 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Wednesday.

The single by Ferreiro scored Jorge Sesma and Adrian Gutierrez to tie the game 5-5.

The Algodoneros took the lead for good in the eighth when Ferreiro scored on a fielder's choice.

Roman Pena (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alberto Baldonado (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Felix Perez doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs for the Sultanes.

Laguna improved to 6-2 against Monterrey this season.