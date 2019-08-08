Other Sports
Ferreiro’s single leads Laguna to 6-5 win over Monterrey
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 6-5 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Wednesday.
The single by Ferreiro scored Jorge Sesma and Adrian Gutierrez to tie the game 5-5.
The Algodoneros took the lead for good in the eighth when Ferreiro scored on a fielder's choice.
Roman Pena (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alberto Baldonado (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Felix Perez doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs for the Sultanes.
Laguna improved to 6-2 against Monterrey this season.
