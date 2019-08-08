Wing, Flores lift Aguascalientes over Leon 9-5

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Bravos de Leon 9-5 on Wednesday.

Marc Flores reached base four times for Aguascalientes.

Aguascalientes took the lead in the first when Juan Carlos Perez hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Saul Soto.

After Leon scored two runs in the first, the Bravos cut into the deficit in the second inning when Matt Clark hit an RBI double, bringing home Marco Jaime.

The Rieleros later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Aguascalientes starter Ernesto Zaragoza (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (7-12) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over six innings.

Carlos Rivero homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Bravos.