Joseph’s single leads Las Vegas to 8-6 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Corban Joseph hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 8-6 win over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday.

The single by Joseph, part of a three-run inning, gave the Aviators a 6-5 lead before Skye Bolt hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Iowa cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Addison Russell that scored Phillip Evans.

Kyle Lobstein (3-2) got the win in relief while Alex Wilson (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Cubs chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Evans homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.