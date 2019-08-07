Back-to-back homers by Perri, Plummer fuel Palm Beach win

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Perri and Nick Plummer connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 4-0 victory over Jupiter Hammerheads in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Plummer hit a sacrifice fly and Bryce Denton hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Perri was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Palm Beach starter Michael Baird (1-1) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over five innings. Opposing starter Will Stewart (5-10) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings.

The Hammerheads were held off the scoreboard for the 17th time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Jupiter won the first game 6-0.