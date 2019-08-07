Cogen’s triple leads Great Lakes to 4-1 win over Lake County

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Matt Cogen hit a run-scoring triple in the second inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 4-1 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.

Romer Cuadrado scored on the play to give the Loons a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single.

After Great Lakes added three runs, the Captains cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ike Freeman hit an RBI single, driving in Connor Smith.

Jose Chacin (11-6) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Matt Turner (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Smith doubled twice and singled twice for the Captains.