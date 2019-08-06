Del Villar scores winning run in 10th, DSL Cardinals Blue beats DSL Angels 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Leudy Pena was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with one out in the 10th inning, giving the DSL Cardinals Blue a 3-2 victory over the DSL Angels on Tuesday.

Darlyn Del Villar scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Gustavo A. Rodriguez and then went to third on a hit batsman.

The DSL Angels took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Starlin Gill scored on a groundout.

Victor Villanueva (2-1) got the win in relief while Wilson Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the DSL Angels did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

DSL Cardinals Blue improved to 5-2 against DSL Angels this season.