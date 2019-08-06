Duplantis hits walk-off single, Brooklyn beats Hudson Valley 2-1

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Antoine Duplantis hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-1 on Tuesday.

Jake Ortega scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Duplantis.

One batter earlier, Jake Mangum singled, scoring Kennie Taylor to tie the game 1-1.

The Renegades took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh when Jordyn Muffley scored when a runner was thrown out.

Josh Hejka (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Gross (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Brooklyn improved to 6-2 against Hudson Valley this season.