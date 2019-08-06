Diaz carries GCL Yankees East to 3-1 win over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Deivi Diaz tossed a three-hit complete game, leading the GCL Yankees East to a 3-1 win over the GCL Tigers East on Tuesday.

Diaz (3-3) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

GCL Yankees East started the scoring in the second when it put up three runs, including a single by Alexander Vargas that scored Leonel Hernandez.

The GCL Tigers East cut into the deficit in the third inning when Darwin Alvarado hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Esney Chacon.

Robert Klinchock (2-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.