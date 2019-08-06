Ashford’s double leads GCL Mets to 5-4 win over GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Ashford hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the GCL Mets to a 5-4 win over the GCL Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by Ashford, part of a four-run inning, gave the GCL Mets a 2-1 lead before Juan Loyo hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the GCL Marlins cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Lorenzo Hampton and Omar Lebron hit RBI singles.

Jeffrey Colon (2-2) got the win in relief while Tyler Mitzel (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.