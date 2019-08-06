Young and Querecuto homer to lead Reno to 15-6 win over Omaha

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Andy Young and Juniel Querecuto connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 15-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Monday.

Young hit a three-run shot before Querecuto hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the Aces an 8-4 lead.

The Aces later added a run in the fifth and six in the seventh to put the game away.

Stefan Crichton (3-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (3-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jorge Bonifacio homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Storm Chasers.