Pensacola beats Birmingham 7-4

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Mark Contreras and Royce Lewis scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 7-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Monday.

The play capped a five-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 5-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, Joe Cronin scored on a forceout.

The Blue Wahoos later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Contreras hit an RBI single, while Travis Blankenhorn hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Pensacola starter Charlie Barnes (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Banks (1-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.