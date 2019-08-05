Medina’s homer leads Columbia to 3-1 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jose Miguel Medina hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Monday.

The home run by Medina gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Fireflies took the lead for good when Chase Chambers scored on a wild pitch.

Alec Kisena (3-2) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Tomas Alastre (4-11) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.