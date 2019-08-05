Santos leads DSL D-backs1 to 4-2 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Rael Santos pitched five scoreless innings, leading the DSL D-backs1 over the DSL Reds in a 4-2 win on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL D-backs1 and a four-game winning streak for the DSL Reds.

Santos (4-1) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, DSL D-backs1 extended its lead when Asdrubal Martinez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Edward Romero.

The DSL Reds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Junior Melo scored on a wild pitch and Jorge Sencion scored on a single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jesus Rojas (2-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out five in the Dominican Summer League game.