Inoa, Brazoban lift DSL Cardinals Red over DSL Rangers2 8-1

, (AP) -- Albert Inoa doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the DSL Cardinals Red topped the DSL Rangers2 8-1 on Monday.

Fernando Brazoban doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for DSL Cardinals Red.

DSL Cardinals Red started the scoring in the second inning when Roblin Heredia scored on a single and Brazoban scored on an error and Jesus Orecchia scored on a groundout.

The DSL Cardinals Red later added two runs in the third, one in the seventh, and two in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Hector De Los Santos (1-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Rangers2 starter Wilson Castillo (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.