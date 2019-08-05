Other Sports
Gregorio leads DSL Red Sox2 to 8-3 win over DSL Cubs1
, (AP) -- Faysel Gregorio tossed five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Red Sox2 over the DSL Cubs1 in an 8-3 win on Monday.
Gregorio (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit.
DSL Red Sox2 went up 3-0 in the seventh after Giancarlos Santana scored on a passed ball and Moises Barajas hit an RBI single.
DSL Cubs1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Rafael Morel scored on an error to get within two.
Moises Diaz (2-5) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out four in the Dominican Summer League game.
Morel homered and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Cubs1.
