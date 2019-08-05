Other Sports
Kehe leads GCL Orioles over GCL Braves 5-4
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Kehe singled twice as the GCL Orioles defeated the GCL Braves 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.
GCL Orioles started the scoring with a big third inning, when it exploded for five runs, including two RBI each from Jose Lizarraga and Jordan Cannon.
After GCL Braves scored a run in the fourth, the GCL Braves cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wiston Cerrato hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Vaughn Grissom.
Jose Alejandro (2-0) got the win in relief while GCL Braves starter Miguel Jerez (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
Cerrato doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the GCL Braves.
GCL Orioles improved to 5-1 against GCL Braves this season.
