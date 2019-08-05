Davis’ sac fly leads Oaxaca to 6-6 win over Puebla

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Johnny Davis drove in Samar Leyva with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 6-6 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Sunday.

Leyva scored on the play to give the Guerreros a 6-5 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the ninth, Puebla saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Torres scored on an error to tie the game.

Moises Sierra doubled and singled, driving in two runs for Oaxaca.

In the losing effort, Puebla got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Sergio Perez homered and singled, driving in two runs. Stranding 13 men on base, the Pericos did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 6-3 against Puebla this season.