Davidson’s double leads Nashville to 7-6 win over Albuquerque

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Davidson hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday.

The double by Davidson scored Ronald Guzman and Christian Lopes to give the Sounds a 5-4 lead.

The Sounds later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Patrick Wisdom and Andy Ibanez hit solo home runs to secure the victory.

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Roberto Ramos and Josh Fuentes hit RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings to cut the Nashville lead to 7-6.

Wes Benjamin (5-5) got the win in relief while Albuquerque starter Rico Garcia (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Isotopes chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Drew Weeks homered and singled, driving home two runs.