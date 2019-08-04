Soto’s single leads Aguascalientes to 8-6 win over Dos Laredos

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to an 8-6 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Sunday.

The single by Soto capped a three-run inning and gave the Rieleros an 8-6 lead after Julian Castro hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Maikel Cleto (2-1) got the win in relief while Edwin Salas (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 6-3 against Dos Laredos this season.