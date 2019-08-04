Bleday’s double leads Jupiter to 5-2 win over Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- JJ Bleday hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Bleday, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Bleday scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The Hammerheads extended their lead in the sixth when Justin Twine hit a two-run single.

Connor Scott doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Jupiter.

Tyler Jones (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sean McLaughlin (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.