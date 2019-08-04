Mauricio’s single leads Columbia to 6-4 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ronny Mauricio hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 6-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

The single by Mauricio, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fireflies a 5-4 lead before Mark Vientos hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

The Suns tied the game 4-4 when Armond Upshaw hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Cropley in the sixth.

Vientos tripled, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for Columbia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Danny Hrbek (2-0) got the win in relief while Alfonso Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, Hagerstown got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Upshaw tripled and singled, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Hagerstown is 4-2 against Columbia this season.