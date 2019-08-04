Estrada, Arcia and Katoh lead Scranton/WB in win

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Thairo Estrada had four hits, while Francisco Arcia and Gosuke Katoh recorded three apiece as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12-5 on Sunday.

Estrada singled four times, scoring three runs.

Trailing 3-0, the RailRiders took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Ryan McBroom hit a two-run home run and Katoh hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The RailRiders later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Erik Kratz hit a three-run home run, while Katoh drove in two runs and Kratz drove in one in the seventh.

Adonis Rosa (4-0) got the win in relief while Lehigh Valley starter Ramon Rosso (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the IronPigs, Deivy Grullon homered and singled, driving in four runs.