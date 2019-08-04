Other Sports
Reyes, Heredia lift AZL Padres 2 over AZL Brewers Gold 6-2
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ripken Reyes tripled and singled as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 6-2 on Sunday.
Cristian Heredia doubled and singled for AZL Padres 2.
Up 2-1, the AZL Padres 2 extended their lead in the fourth inning when Junior Perez hit a two-run single.
The AZL Padres 2 later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Heredia hit an RBI double, while Vladimir Echavarria scored on a groundout in the eighth.
Alexuan Vega (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Ian Exposito (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Pablo Abreu doubled and singled for the AZL Brewers Gold.
AZL Padres 2 improved to 3-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.
