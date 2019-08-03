Gosselin’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 11-8 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Phil Gosselin hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to an 11-8 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday.

The home run by Gosselin, part of a four-run inning, gave the IronPigs a 3-0 lead before Deivy Grullon hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The IronPigs later added three runs in the sixth and four in the eighth. In the sixth, Austin Listi and Shane Robinson drove in one run each, while Ali Castillo hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Lehigh Valley left-hander JoJo Romero (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brody Koerner (4-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over six innings.

For the RailRiders, Ryan McBroom singled three times, scoring two runs. Mandy Alvarez homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.