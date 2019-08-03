Beltre’s double leads Chattanooga to 8-2 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Michael Beltre hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to an 8-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The double by Beltre, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lookouts a 5-2 lead before Chris Okey hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Chattanooga left-hander Packy Naughton (6-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Paul Campbell (6-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.

Brett Sullivan tripled and singled for the Biscuits.