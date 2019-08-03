Melendez’s sac fly leads Hartford to 3-1 win over Trenton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez drove in Scott Burcham with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-1 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday.

Burcham scored on the play to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Carlos Herrera.

After Hartford added a run in the sixth on a home run by Melendez, the Thunder cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Rashad Crawford hit an RBI single, scoring Hoy Jun Park.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the eighth when Burcham hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hartford southpaw Jack Wynkoop (7-13) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Rony Garcia (2-11) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and two hits over six innings.