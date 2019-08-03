Pujols’ single leads Kingsport to 5-4 win over Burlington

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Cristopher Pujols hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 5-4 win over the Burlington Royals on Saturday.

Scott Ota scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Nate Peden (1-3) got the win in relief while Adrian Alcantara (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Raymond Lopez reached base three times for the Royals.