Tortolero hits grand slam, leads GCL Phillies East over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Tortolero hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Phillies East to a 7-3 win over the GCL Tigers East in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The grand slam by Tortolero scored Vito Friscia, Wilfredo Flores, and Micah Yonamine and was the game's last scoring play.

Maikel Garrido (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Beattie (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.