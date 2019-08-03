Gonzalez, Leyva lead the way for Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez singled three times, driving in three runs as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Pericos de Puebla 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Samar Leyva doubled and singled with two runs for Oaxaca.

Puebla grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third after Antonio Lamas hit a two-run single.

The Guerreros took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. The Guerreros sent 11 men to the plate as Johnny Davis hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Alonzo Harris en route to the four-run lead.

The Guerreros later scored three runs in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Oaxaca right-hander Ryan Kussmaul (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Brandon Cumpton (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.