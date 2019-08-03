Pegula to face Giorgi in hard-court final in Washington

Jessica Pegula acknowledges the crowd after defeating Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, in a semifinal match at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career at the Citi Open and will face Camila Giorgi of Italy for the hard-court title.

The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Saturday. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.

Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

The men's singles semifinals were scheduled for Saturday night. Those matchups were top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios, and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev against Peter Gojowczyk.

Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus will face Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the men's doubles final Sunday.